Leonardo Bonucci has underperformed this season and it seems clear now that the end of his playing days is near.

Bonucci has been at the club every season since 2010, apart from the 2017/2018 term he spent at AC Milan.

He captains the team now and we expect him to lead by example. However, he has struggled to do that.

Several physical problems have plagued him this term and he also underperforms when he is on the pitch.

Reports are rife that he might leave the club. Some even linked him with a move to Tottenham.

However, he remains a key player at the Allianz Stadium and might not leave them in the summer either.

A report on Football Italia reveals the defender might not sign a contract extension at the club, but he will run down his contract and leave in 2024.

He has no intention of quitting playing for the Bianconeri in January or in the summer.

Bonucci has been an important player for us over the last few seasons, but he does not look good enough to take us back to the top of Italian football.

We need younger defenders who have the fitness record and sharpness to help us defend better.

Next season, we expect him to only play a few games, which means the club must strengthen its group with new men.