Alessandro Bastoni celebrated the sending off of Pierre Kalulu during Inter Milan’s 3-2 victory over Juventus as though his side had scored, a reaction that has drawn criticism in the aftermath of a highly charged encounter. Kalulu was controversially dismissed after receiving two quick yellow cards, with both bookings widely described as soft.

The incident has been debated since halftime, particularly as Juventus produced a determined performance despite being reduced to ten men. The Bianconeri ultimately fell short, yet their response with a numerical disadvantage earned recognition from observers. They will now continue to pursue further victories in their effort to secure a Champions League place.

Controversy shapes the derby

Matches between these two rivals are rarely without incident, and both sides were seeking any possible advantage in a contest of significant importance. Bastoni, a key figure for Inter, understood the impact of the dismissal and appeared to recognise that playing against ten men increased his team’s chances of success.

His animated celebration of Kalulu’s red card, however, attracted negative attention. While Inter capitalised on their advantage to secure the win, some felt the manner of the reaction detracted from the spirit of the occasion.

Pierre Kalulu (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Tardelli criticises the reaction

Marco Tardelli was among those unimpressed, expressing strong disapproval of both the decision and Bastoni’s conduct. As reported by Calciomercato, he questioned the legitimacy of the red card and condemned the defender’s celebration.

He said, “I found Bastoni’s actions quite unfortunate. He did something that ruins football… His shouting in celebration of Kalulu’s red card was despicable. Everyone lost: referees, VAR, players, and the club. Something really needs to be done.”