Massimo Pavan has expressed his disbelief at Juventus’s persistent misfortune with injuries, particularly after Timothy Weah became the latest player sidelined during the match against Cagliari. The Bianconeri have been plagued by fitness setbacks throughout this season, and while they recently welcomed back Nicolas González after a two-month absence, the injury list continues to grow.

González marked his return in style, scoring a clever goal against Cagliari and giving Juve a much-needed boost. However, their relief was short-lived as Timothy Weah’s injury in the same game added to the club’s ongoing fitness woes. The American winger joins a growing list of sidelined players, including Gleison Bremer and Juan Cabal, both of whom have already been ruled out for the remainder of the season.

Pavan, clearly frustrated by Juventus’s misfortune, commented on the situation via Tuttomercatoweb: “Unfortunately, injuries remain a constant. Nico González returns, and we lose Weah. We hope to receive some good news from the infirmary in view of the match against Monza.”

Juventus’s season has been riddled with bad luck on the fitness front, forcing head coach Thiago Motta to constantly adapt his lineup. Despite this, the club cannot afford to let injuries become an excuse. To stay competitive in Serie A and other competitions, the team must find a way to manage these setbacks and maintain their progress.

While the Bianconeri’s resilience has been tested repeatedly, they remain in the hunt for success. However, their ability to navigate this injury crisis will be crucial if they are to achieve their goals this season. For now, the hope remains that key players recover in time to strengthen the squad in the matches ahead.