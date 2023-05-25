Unhappy John Elkann calls Allegri and the manager’s future is now in doubt

Juventus manager Max Allegri could be on the brink of the sack after he was called by John Elkann earlier in the week.

This has been a few turbulent weeks for the Bianconeri after they crashed out of the Europa League and were docked ten league points.

Allegri was one of the club’s most successful managers during his first spell, however, his return has been a disaster and he is bound to the Bianconeri by a lengthy contract.

Conflicting reports have been spreading in the media about his future, with some claiming he will remain at the helm regardless, while others claim he will be sacked.

Football Italia reveals an unimpressed Elkann called up the gaffer on Tuesday and the call leaves Allegri on the brink.

Elkann is clearly unhappy with how things have gone at the club lately and will likely look for a new manager in the summer.

Juve FC Says

Allegri should have been sacked long ago because his team showed signs of not being aligned with him for quite a while.

However, the club decided to care about it less than it should and now we are paying the price with an unhappy fanbase, owner and players.