Unhappy Juventus will sell any of their current players

October 14, 2022 - 9:34 am

Juventus has had a poor season, so it is predictable that the club is unhappy with its players.

The Bianconeri invested in their playing squad in the last two seasons, and it is one of the strongest in Europe on paper.

However, they have not been delivering the results on the field, and this has not been a good thing.

The fans are tired of waiting for a positive change, yet the club backs its manager, Max Allegri, to turn things around.

This means he could outlive some players currently in his squad as the team develops.

A report on Calciomercato says every player who would be a free agent in the summer will leave.

In addition, Juve is now open to cashing in on Manuel Locatelli, Weston McKennie and other previously untouchable players from as early as January.

Juve FC Says

This has been a terrible campaign for us as a club, and the players are simply not pulling their weight.

They have been underperforming, which is embarrassing considering how many players dream of wearing the Bianconeri shirt.

Hopefully, they will get better when they face Torino this weekend, but it is hard to trust them to stay consistently good.

