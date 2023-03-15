Unhappy PSG man could make Juventus move

Marco Verratti has been linked with a move to Juventus in recent weeks and now more details have emerged about the possibility of that happening.

The midfielder has been one of the key players for PSG in the last decade and continues to play a pivotal role in Paris.

Verratti rarely makes mistakes and is one of the best midfielders in the world, but he made a costly error in their game against Bayern Munich, which eventually cost them the Champions League tie.

Fans of the Ligue 1 side were not happy and he suffered some abuse at their hands after the fixture.

A report on Calciomercato reveals the midfielder is shocked and unhappy at the response he received despite all he has done for the club.

This could make him ask for a move away from the Parc des Princes and Juventus is on alert to take advantage of such an opportunity.

Juve FC Says

Verratti is one of the best midfielders in the world and will be a superb addition to our squad, but it will be hard to pull off the transfer.

Even though the fans were unhappy with him for that game, the club’s board will not sell the Azzurri star just because of that.