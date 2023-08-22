Leonardo Bonucci is already out of the Juventus squad, but his collaboration with the club should officially end in the next ten days.

The Bianconeri have famously ousted the fallen captain from Max Allegri’s technical project, leaving him out of all friendly fixtures as well as the pre-season.

Naturally, the club dropped the 36-year-old out of the official Serie A squad. The defender remained in Turin while his teammates traveled to Udine on the opening day of the season.

Nevertheless, the Euro 2020 winner still has a few admirers who are offering him an escape rope, much to Juve’s delight.

According to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Union Berlin is still pushing for Bonucci’s services.

The German capital side will contend in the Champions League for the first time in its history. Thus, they’re looking to bolster their ranks with a vastly experienced player like Leo.

However, the player prefers to stay in the Italian peninsula. He’s been holding out for an offer from Lazio, but as the source tells it, this track remains on ice.

So with the Biancocelesti stalling, Bonucci could give up on his hopes of reuniting with Maurizio Sarri and take the flight to Berlin.

The report thus expects Leo to join the Bundesliga club if Lazio don’t accelerate their attempts to sign him in the next few days.

This would be Bonucci’s first experience abroad. He has thus far represented a host of Italian clubs, including Inter, Milan, Genoa and Bari.