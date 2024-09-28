Thiago Motta has been receiving widespread praise as the former midfielder delivers impressive performances as Juventus manager.

He worked wonders at Bologna last season, guiding them to an unlikely Champions League qualification.

This success earned him the Juventus job, and many believe he is poised to restore the Bianconeri as the top team in Serie A.

The Old Lady needed a change of direction after three stagnant seasons under Max Allegri, and they see Motta as the right man to lead the team forward.

The former midfielder has started well, and his style and personality have earned him the trust and admiration of fans, pundits, and journalists alike.

Motta’s approach is different from the traditional managers we’ve grown accustomed to, and his uniqueness has particularly impressed journalist Ivan Zazzaroni.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Thiago is unique and unrepeatable : he is not at Juve, Juve is at him. Inside the notebook that he always carries with him and shows during press conferences, also to note down the questions and their authors, there must be a world of ideas that he scrupulously hides from the eyes of the laymen. Motta is undoubtedly the most stimulating and original coach in the championship: he has everything to become a number 1 on the bench, even if his choices continually disorientate even those who, after just one unforgettable year , consider him a sort of guru and would justify him even if he replaced Vlahovic with Weah.”

Juve FC Says

Appointing Motta as manager is one of our most important decisions in recent seasons and he has begun life well with us.

These are early days, but we can tell that he is a manager whom we can trust to deliver for us.