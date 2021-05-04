United makes another attempt to stop Pogba from joining Juventus

Manchester United isn’t giving up on keeping Paul Pogba and they are prepared to fight and keep him from moving to Turin.

The Frenchman has just a year left on his current deal at Juve and he has been tipped to leave the Red Devils.

Juve had him on their books between 2012 and 2016 and he won a league title in every campaign he was at the club.

The Bianconeri’s midfield this season has been seen as a weakened one that needs to be strengthened when the chance arises.

With speculation continuing to mount about the future of Pogba, Juve had been hoping to bring him back to Italy.

However, Todofichajes reveals that United hasn’t given up hopes of keeping him and they plan to make him a new contract offer.

The report says they will offer him 400,000 euros per week to remain with them for the next few seasons.

There is no guarantee that he would sign the deal and if he doesn’t sign the contract, he would be sold off in the summer because they want to avoid a capital loss on him.

Juve will hope he rejects United’s contract offer and they can negotiate a cut-price deal for a summer transfer for the World Cup winner.