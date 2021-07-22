dybala
Unlucky Dybala suffers an injury in preseason training

July 22, 2021 - 10:00 am

Paulo Dybala was plagued by several injury and fitness problems last season and they seem to have followed him to this campaign.

The attacker spent much of his holiday in Miami and he trained consistently so that he could return to Juventus in good shape.

His return to fitness delighted Massimiliano Allegri’s staff when players returned for preseason.

However, he has now suffered another injury setback as the squad ramps up its preparation for the upcoming campaign.

Football Italia says he has suffered a muscular problem in training and he would now train separately from his other teammates for the next few days.

Dybala played less than 30 matches for Juventus in all competitions last season as he consistently suffered from different injury problems.

He would hope to have a better campaign in 2021/2022, but it has already started on the wrong foot.

The attacker is one player that Massimiliano Allegri will rely on this season as he looks to lead Juventus to titles again.

He also has an expiring contract and this latest injury would not help his bid to earn a major increase on his current salary.

His injury also means he is set to miss Juventus’ preseason game against Cesena this weekend.

