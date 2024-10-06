After another miserable cameo from Douglas Luiz, Juventus fans are left to wonder whatever happened to the midfielder who took the Premier League by storm last season.

The former Aston Villa star has been a shade of his former self since joining Thiago Motta’s ranks following a €55-million move.

While his early struggles were attributed to his physical condition, Calciomercato correspondent Cristiano Corbo senses a deeper problem.

The Italian journalist suggests the 26-year-old simply doesn’t fit into Motta’s playing style.

The Italo-Brazilian manager is seeking pace and verticality from his midfielders, and has been receiving satisfying answers on the pitch from the likes of Manuel Locatelli and Nicolo Fagioli. Even Weston McKennie has managed to creep his way back to relevance.

On the other hand, Corbo argues that Luiz has been operating at a much slower pace, thus struggling to interpret Motta’s philosophy.

The journalist also feels that giving away penalties in back-to-back matches is a combination of bad luck and costly blunders on the player’s part.

Therefore, it remains to be seen if the Brazil international will manage to overcome his early slump and finally showcase the sort of form that prompted Juventus to splash the cash (in addition to giving away Samuel Iling-Junior and Enzo Barrenechea) to secure his services.