Unnamed Premier League club now ahead of Juventus in the race for Frattesi

Juventus has been handed a big blow in their bid to sign Davide Frattesi from Sassuolo at the end of this season, as it seems he could be heading to the Premier League.

The midfielder is one of the most in-demand players in Serie A right now and Juventus has always considered a move for him.

The Black and Whites see him as an ideal player to add to their squad to make it stronger and the Azzurri star also wants a step up.

AS Roma has provided domestic competition to the Black and Whites for his signature, but Frattesi could leave Serie A entirely as he has interest from England.

Sassuolo director Giovanni Carnevali revealed this while speaking about the midfielder’s future recently and said via Football Italia:

“I have not spoken to him about which clubs could be interested. As of today, I am trying to understand what the best opportunity for Sassuolo is, and for the moment that is from a Premier League club.

“It is premature to discuss it now, but we will all together try to figure out if there really will be an important proposal from one of these Italian clubs.”

Juve FC Says

Frattesi is one of the finest players around and will most likely do a good job if we add him to our squad in the summer.

However, the competition for his signature is serious, making it very hard for us to add him to our group without spending a lot of money.