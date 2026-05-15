Dusan Vlahovic and Juventus are reportedly interested in continuing their relationship beyond the current season, with the Bianconeri hoping the striker will agree to a new contract in Turin.

The Serbian forward has rediscovered strong form in recent weeks and continues to deliver impressive performances whenever he features for the club. His resurgence has strengthened Juventus’ desire to retain him as they prepare for another important campaign next season.

Juventus Keen To Keep Vlahovic

There had previously been growing speculation that Vlahovic could leave Juventus, particularly during periods when fitness concerns and inconsistency affected his performances. However, since returning to full fitness, the striker has reminded supporters and club officials of his quality and importance to the squad.

Juventus are expected to continue reshaping their team during the summer transfer window, but keeping key players is also considered a major priority. The club believe maintaining stability around their strongest performers could be essential if they are to compete consistently for major honours next season.

Vlahovic is now once again viewed as one of the leading figures within the squad, and Juventus are preparing another attempt to convince him to commit his long-term future to the club.

Interest From Spain Continues

As reported by Calciomercato, the Serbian striker is also attracting attention from Spain, with two unnamed clubs reportedly monitoring his situation ahead of the summer transfer window.

Vlahovic has previously been linked with FC Barcelona, although it remains unclear whether the Catalan side is among the clubs currently interested in pursuing him.

Despite the external interest, there are growing suggestions that the striker may now be more open to remaining in Turin rather than seeking a new challenge elsewhere. His recent performances and renewed importance within the team could play a significant role in shaping his final decision.

Juventus will therefore continue working to secure an agreement, hopeful that Vlahovic’s current form and connection with the squad can persuade him to extend his stay at the Allianz Stadium.