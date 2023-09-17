While Juventus are currently enjoying a positive moment, a couple of off-the-pitch situations have been blemishing the mood at Continassa.

Last week, it was announced that Paul Pogba failed an anti-doping test. The Frenchman is currently precautionary suspended while we await the counter-analysis.

On another note, Leonardo Bonucci has decided to take legal action against Juventus for alleged physical and moral damages suffered during his summer exile in Turin.

The 36-year-old eventually joined Union Berlin on a free transfer after being frozen out of Max Allegri’s squad.

Before Saturday’s 3-1 victory over Lazio, Juventus technical director Cristiano Giuntoli commented on the two cases.

The former Napoli official insists that the Bianconeri acted in accordance with the rules, denying any wrongdoing in Bonucci’s case. On the other hand, he admits that Pogba’s situation is an unpleasant one.