While Juventus are currently enjoying a positive moment, a couple of off-the-pitch situations have been blemishing the mood at Continassa.
Last week, it was announced that Paul Pogba failed an anti-doping test. The Frenchman is currently precautionary suspended while we await the counter-analysis.
On another note, Leonardo Bonucci has decided to take legal action against Juventus for alleged physical and moral damages suffered during his summer exile in Turin.
The 36-year-old eventually joined Union Berlin on a free transfer after being frozen out of Max Allegri’s squad.
Before Saturday’s 3-1 victory over Lazio, Juventus technical director Cristiano Giuntoli commented on the two cases.
The former Napoli official insists that the Bianconeri acted in accordance with the rules, denying any wrongdoing in Bonucci’s case. On the other hand, he admits that Pogba’s situation is an unpleasant one.
“We don’t like to talk about certain things outside of the appropriate forums,” said Giuntoli in his pre-match interview via La Gazzetta dello Sport.
“We don’t comment on others [Bonucci], but we are convinced that we have respected all the members of our squad, and above all the rules.
“Pogba? It’s an unpleasant situation. But the boys are looking sharp and focused. We’re lucky to have everyone fit in the squad, they presented themselves well upon their return from national duty.
“We are waiting for the final results [on Pogba], then we will decide what to do with the player’s agent based on the outcome.”
“I thank Sarri for the kind words. I have a wonderful relationship with the coach, and everyone in his staff.”
