Unsettled Juventus player finally gets going as he gets a goal, one year after his last

Mohamed Ihattaren is finally getting some joy on the football pitch after scoring a goal in his latest outing with the Ajax second team.

The Dutchman joined Juventus last summer and was immediately sent out on loan to Sampdoria.

He was unsettled at the Italian club and went AWOL without playing a match for La Samps.

After he resurfaced, he decided against returning to Italy, and Juve found an agreement with Ajax, who signed him on another temporary deal until the end of the season.

The Bianconeri hope he can return to his best shape so they can offload him in the summer.

Calciomercato says he played for the Ajax B side in their latest match against Top Oss, which ended in a 4-1 victory for them.

He was among the goals as he continues to work on his fitness so that he can be fit enough to finally play for the main team. That goal also comes a year after his last one for PSV.

Juve FC Says

Ihattaren was a surprising signing by Juventus, which quickly turned out to be a transfer that shouldn’t have happened.

The midfielder is talented as he showed at PSV, but it seems he is too unsettled to stay in Italy.

If we can offload him soon, it would be the best thing for the player and club so that he can take his drama far away from us.