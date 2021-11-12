Unsettled Juventus signing could change loan clubs in January

Mohamed Ihattaren was a surprising summer signing by Juventus, but what may have surprised fans more recently is his effort to sabotage his career after going AWOL while on loan at Sampdoria.

The Dutchman is yet to kick a ball for his loan club and disappeared after a few training sessions.

He is yet to return and may never return to Serie A again.

It remains unclear why he is unsettled at Sampdoria amidst reports of homesickness.

However, he might not get another chance to play in Italy, at least not in this campaign, as Calciomercato reports he is now being targeted by another club.

The report says he will play football again and it could be in the Netherlands where Feyenoord wants to sign him.

Their interest means Juve might have to end his Sampdoria loan in the January transfer window and send him back home.

Although he is 19 now, Ihattaren could become one of many players who had the talent but were too unsettled to build a career for themselves in the game.

As things stand, Juve would be more than happy to sell him to another club that shows interest, even though he hasn’t played for the club yet.