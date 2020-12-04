Unsettled Juventus star wanted in Paris but here is what has been decided

One player that has struggled to find a place in the current Juventus team is Paulo Dybala, and it seems that the Argentinean might be leaving the club soon.

Having been so reliable for the club in the past few years, it was inconceivable that Dybala would struggle so much to get going under the management of Andrea Pirlo.

The attacker, who also has a contract issue to resolve with the club, has looked unsettled and he is wanted by another top European side.

Tuttomercatoweb says the former Palermo man is now being courted by PSG as the French side looks to bolster their attack.

It says that they are willing to even offer Mauro Icardi as part of the move, but Juventus has no interest in the former Inter Milan man.

It went on to say that Juventus’ stance on Dybala hasn’t changed and he is still considered non-transferable.

With the team moving fast and getting good performances from the likes of Dejan Klusevski and Federico Chiesa, if Dybala ends this campaign in poor form, he might be shipped out at the end of the season instead of being offered a new deal.