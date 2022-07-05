After losing the services of legendary captain Giorgio Chiellini, Juventus could also part ways with star defender Matthijs de Ligt, leaving a major gap in the back.
In their quest to bolster the depleted backline, the Bianconeri have identified several renowned defenders as potential targets – the likes of Kalidou Koulibaly, Benoit Badiashile and Gabriel.
Nonetheless, a surprising name has now emerged to the list.
According to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, the Italians are contemplating a move for Real Madrid youngster Rafa Marin.
The 20-year-old is a youth product of Los Merengues who currently represents RM Castilla (which is the equivalent of Juve’s U-23 squad).
The center back’s contract expires in 2023 and the European champions are now considering a sale.
Juve FC say
After adding Federico Gatti to the ranks, Juventus are unlikely to introduce another defender with little to no experience at top-tier football.
However, if the club’s scouts see some potential in Marin, then perhaps Juventus can buy him and insert him into the U-23 squad where he can prove his worth and continue his development.
In any case, this shouldn’t affect the management’s plans of buying a top level defender who can fill the shoes of Chiellini and potentially de Ligt’s.
