After losing the services of legendary captain Giorgio Chiellini, Juventus could also part ways with star defender Matthijs de Ligt, leaving a major gap in the back.

In their quest to bolster the depleted backline, the Bianconeri have identified several renowned defenders as potential targets – the likes of Kalidou Koulibaly, Benoit Badiashile and Gabriel.

Nonetheless, a surprising name has now emerged to the list.

According to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, the Italians are contemplating a move for Real Madrid youngster Rafa Marin.

The 20-year-old is a youth product of Los Merengues who currently represents RM Castilla (which is the equivalent of Juve’s U-23 squad).

The center back’s contract expires in 2023 and the European champions are now considering a sale.

Juve FC say

After adding Federico Gatti to the ranks, Juventus are unlikely to introduce another defender with little to no experience at top-tier football.

However, if the club’s scouts see some potential in Marin, then perhaps Juventus can buy him and insert him into the U-23 squad where he can prove his worth and continue his development.

In any case, this shouldn’t affect the management’s plans of buying a top level defender who can fill the shoes of Chiellini and potentially de Ligt’s.