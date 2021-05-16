“Until the end!!!” Chiellini reacts to Juventus’ win over Inter

Giorgio Chiellini has reacted to Juventus’ 3-2 win over Inter Milan in the Derby’d’Italia.

The Bianconeri faced the Serie A winners knowing that only a win will keep their slim Champions League hopes alive until the last game of the season.

They started the match well and took the lead, but it didn’t last long before Inter equalised.

Juve went into the break 2-1 up, but the topsy-turvy game saw Rodrigo Bentancur get sent off for a second bookable offence just after halftime.

Inter drew level afterwards, but a penalty from Juan Cuadrado late in the game gave Juve all the points.

It was a tense game, but Juve came away with the win and that is what matters.

They need Napoli to drop points while they win their last league game against Bologna later in the month to end the campaign inside the top four.

After the game, Chiellini took to his Twitter account to react and claimed that they suffered and fought together, before assuring fans that they will keep working to earn a Champions League spot until the end.

He tweeted: “We fought, suffered and won … until the end !!!”

Before their last game, they will play Atalanta in the Italia Cup final and winning that trophy is also important.