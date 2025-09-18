Alessio Tacchinardi has responded to individuals who sent him mocking messages as it appeared Juventus would suffer defeat against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League. For the second time in just a few days, the Bianconeri were on the verge of being beaten but managed to stage a remarkable comeback to secure a result.

Dortmund held a 4-2 lead deep into added time, yet Juventus refused to surrender and struck twice to salvage a dramatic draw. The performance once again demonstrated the resilience and determination of the men in black and white, showing that they are not a team that will allow opponents to defeat them easily this season.

Resilience in the Face of Adversity

The character Juventus has displayed in recent matches highlights the mindset that has developed within the squad. Their refusal to accept defeat has made them significantly more difficult to overcome. With such an attitude, the club is setting the foundation for a campaign built on unity, effort, and mental strength. The comeback against Dortmund underlined that even when the odds seem against them, Juventus can find a way back into contests.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Tacchinardi’s Response to Critics

Reflecting on the match, Tacchinardi revealed via Tuttojuve how he had been targeted with messages before the final whistle. He said, “Until the end, Forza Juventus. Until the end, dear owl friends, matches end when the referee blows the whistle, so when it’s 2-4, don’t send me all these rude messages. Peace of mind, because when there’s a team, when there’s a club, when there’s a tough coach, when there’s a united and compact team, matches should be judged at the final whistle.”

His words serve as a reminder that football is not decided until the very end and that supporters and critics alike should recognise the fighting spirit that Juventus continue to display.

The team must still address defensive concerns, but their resilience and unity are undeniable. Juventus have shown they can be trusted to fight until the last moment, and this determination will be essential in their pursuit of success this season.