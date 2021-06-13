“Until there will be official, nothing can be said” Morata coy on his Juventus future

Alvaro Morata has revealed that he has spoken to Juventus officials and appears to suggest that the Bianconeri wants him to return.

However, he insisted that he isn’t getting carried away and will wait for his return to be made official before ruling other possibilities out.

Morata spent last season on loan at Juventus as one of the Bianconeri’s most trusted players.

His goals helped them in the Champions League and Serie A even though it was a poor campaign overall by Juve.

Juventus needs a new striker and bringing back Morata for another loan spell at 10m euros might be their best option.

The Bianconeri seem to be working towards that and has spoken to Morata, who is currently with the Spain national team for the Euro championship.

However, the striker remains coy about his future and says he will not comment on speculations until it is official.

He told AS as quoted by Tuttojuve: “Juventus called me, I talked to the sporting director, until there will be official, nothing can be said. It was a particular year, we hope that next season will be better. of this.”

He scored 11 goals and provided 10 assists from 32 league games last season.