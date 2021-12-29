Unvaccinated players might not play in Serie A again

The omicron strain of the covid-19 virus is spreading fast, and it has become a source of concern for Serie A organisers.

Italy was one of the countries that were worst hit by the pandemic last year and they won’t expose themselves again.

The government is now taking serious measures to limit the spread of the disease so it doesn’t cause problems like it did in 2020.

From next month, only a Super Green Pass will grant an individual access to public places like stadiums, gyms and swimming pools.

This means the individual would have been vaccinated or have recovered from covid.

According to Football Italia, exemptions would not be granted to footballers, and this means unjabbed players in Serie A might not play in the competition.

Juve FC Says

Serie A has a high vaccination rate, but it remains unclear if every Juventus players have been jabbed.

The controversy generated by this covid-19 vaccine hasn’t been great to see considering the number of people who lost their lives at the peak of the pandemic.

The players need to help get more people vaccinated by taking it and hopefully, that will convince the fans to do the same thing.