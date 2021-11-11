Unwanted in Madrid – Morata’s future is getting bleaker

Since his return to Turin in 2020, Alvaro Morata’s second stint at Juventus has been witnessing its fair share of ups and downs.

The Spaniard has been unable to find the net recently in Serie A, and his last league goal dates back to the Bianconeri’s home clash against Milan on September 19.

The management have thus far paid 20 million euros to Atletico Madrid just to have him on loan for two seasons. However, the Old Lady will have to splash another 35 millions to make the move permanent.

According to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, Diego Simeone isn’t interested in regaining the striker’s services, which makes Morata an unwanted man at his parent club.

On the other hand, the 29-year-old is still appreciated by Max Allegri despite his lack of goals recently. The center forward works hard for the team and always looks to combine with his teammates.

However, Juventus are also pursuing Dusan Vlahovic who definitely won’t come cheap. If the club manages to secure the signing of the Fiorentina man, then it will be unlikely to see Morata in Turin beyond the current campaign.

Juve FC say

With or without Vlahovic, paying an additional 35 millions to secure the services of a struggling striker who’s about to enter his thirties doesn’t sound like a logical step for a club that’s already facing financial difficulties.

However, Atletico must realize that Morata’s value has vastly plummeted, and Juventus have already paid 20 millions for his services.

Therefore, negotiating a deal for a significantly lower transfer fee could be the best solution for everyone involved, including the player who reiterated his desire to remain with the Bianconeri.