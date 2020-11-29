Unwanted Juventus man says he will stay beyond January 

One player that Juventus is desperate to get off their wage bill as soon as possible is Sami Khedira, yet the man himself has no intention of leaving the club.

The German has been frozen out of the Juventus first team this season, limited to just training for the club and not playing.

The club has also tried to end his current deal before time by paying him off, but he will only accept full payment and not a reduced fee even if he will be free to join another team.

The former Real Madrid man has stuck around like a bad smell, and he is now saying that the club should prepare to have him around for a long time.

He has been linked with moves away from the club and the January transfer window presents him with the opportunity to join another team.

However, the midfielder has dismissed the suggestion that he will leave in the winter.

“If you can’t give your all during the game, you try to do it in training or off the field,” Khedira told German channel ZDF as quoted by Football Italia.

“When I leave, I want the Juve fans to remember me as a great player. The current situation is not because of Andrea Pirlo, and I am not angry about it. I understand the way he wants to play football.

“A January exit will certainly not happen. I aim to respect my contract to the summer of 2021.”