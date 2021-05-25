Unwanted Juventus midfielder liked by two EPL giants

After two unpleasant seasons in Turin, Aaron Ramsey could be set to leave Juventus in the summer.

The Welshman arrived to the club as a free agent in the summer of 2019 after ending a long spell at Arsenal.

However, the 30-year-old’s performances were nowhere near the ones he displayed at the Emirates earlier in his career.

The former Gunner has been deployed in different positions by former manager Maurizio Sarri and current boss Andrea Pirlo, but the results were far from convincing.

By the end of the campaign, the midfielder became a luxurious bench warmer in Turin.

Therefore, an amicable divorce could be the best solution – especially for the Bianconeri who are paying the player around 7.5 million euros as net wages per season.

According to the Spanish press via ilBianconero, two Premier League clubs could offer an escape route for Ramsey.

The first one would be none other than his former club Arsenal, who would reunite with the player who left them two years ago.

The Wales international played in North London for 10 years, and remains a popular figure amongst the Gunners fans.

The second option is perhaps a more surprising one, in the form of Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.

Whilst one would expect that the Reds would be searching for more exciting names to make up for their shortcomings in 2020/21, the report mentions Anfield as a possible destination.

For their part, Juventus would undoubtedly accept any decent offer that comes in their way in order to lift Ramsey’s name off their hefty wage-bill.