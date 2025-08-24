Juventus defender Tiago Djalo reportedly has the opportunity to join Besiktas this summer, thus ending his exile in Turin.

The Bianconeri pipped Inter to sign the 25-year-old in January 2024, striking an agreement with LOSC Lille worth 3.5 million, pouncing on his expiring contract at the time.

The Portuguese player was still recovering from an ACL injury at the time, so he had to wait until the final day of the 2023/24 season to earn his debut under caretaker coach Paolo Montero against Monza.

Sadly for Djalo, that proved to be his solitary appearance in a competitive fixture for Juventus, as Thiago Motta omitted him from his plans last summer, which prompted a loan move to Porto.

Tiago Djalo attracts interest from Besiktas

However, the defender’s return to Portugal was anything but glorious, as he endured a forgettable campaign plagued by disciplinary issues.

Djalo returned to Turin this summer, but Igor Tudor has no desire to rely on his services, forcing the player to find himself a new club.

According to TuttoJuve, Besiktas have expressed their interest in the former Lille player, and have already initiated contact with the Bianconeri.

Juventus set their price for Tiago Djalo

The Istanbul-based giants are determined to present their manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, with a solid squad, so they have been noticeably busy on the market this summer. Their ranks already include prominent stars like Tammy Abraham, Rafa Silva and Gabriel Paulista.

For their part, Juventus would be happy to sell Djalo for €5 million, as it would constitute a small capital gain, and prevent them from losing the player for free when his contract expires in June 2026.

Nevertheless, it remains to be seen if Djalo will be enticed by this prospect, or hold out for another opportunity.