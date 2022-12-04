Juventus executives could face up to 12 years in jail if prosecutors prove they falsified their accounts in any upcoming trial.

Juve has become embroiled in several legal battles as they seek to prove they did not do anything wrong.

However, after a careful investigation, prosecutors believe they have a very strong case on their hands and have made some revelations that could be true.

If the Bianconeri are proven guilty, it means they have manipulated the stock market, and a report on Football Italia reveals it carries a punishment of up to 12 years.

Juve FC Says

This seems like the worst-case scenario, which might not likely be the case here.

We have become one of the clubs that everyone envies and Serie A sides will wish for our downfall again during this period.

However, as long as we have a strong group of lawyers and serious proof that we have always conducted business the right way, we have nothing to worry about.

As players prepare to return to full training, we will be focused on helping them get fit and prepare for the restart in the new year.

It would be great to see the likes of Paul Pogba back on the field as well as a sharper version of Federico Chiesa.