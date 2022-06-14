After the end of his loan spell at Juventus, Alvaro Morata is once again an Atletico Madrid player. However, the Spaniard’s heart remains in Turin, and Max Allegri is still hoping to have his versatile striker available at the start of next season.

According to ilBianconero, an upcoming meeting between Juventus and Atletico could decide Morata’s fate.

While the initial deal between the parties stated that the Bianconeri must pay 35 million euros for the redemption of the player’s card, the Italians have no intention to meet this stipulation, especially after spending 20 million euros as loan fees in the past two campaigns.

Therefore, the two clubs must now find a new formula, with all parties apparently eager to see the deal go through.

While the first option would be a permanent transfer for a discounted price, the second is another loan stint. But in the last case, the 29-year-old would first have to sign a contract extension with the Colchoneros as his current contract expires in 2023.

Morata enjoyed a decent spell at Juventus between 2014 and 2016, but Real Madrid ended up exercising their buy-back option.

The Spain international made the return to Turin in 2020 following some underwhelming stints at Chelsea and Atletico, and is hoping to maintain his place in Allegri’s court.

Last season, he contributed in nine goals and seven assists in 35 Serie A appearances while scoring twice in the Champions League.