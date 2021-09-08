Update: Chiesa trains with Italy despite injury scare

Federico Chiesa reportedly trained with the Italian national team this afternoon despite an earlier report that he could return to Juventus because of a muscle problem.

The Italian attacker reportedly suffered a flexor issue while preparing for tonight’s match against Lithuania yesterday.

The injury appeared to be serious enough for him to consider leaving the national team camp so he can return to Juventus and prepare for their weekend game against Napoli.

However, Tuttomertoweb reports that he has trained with the Italian national team today at the Mapei Stadium.

It remains unclear if he would be fit enough to start the must-win game for the European champions who have drawn their last two matches.

He scored their only goal in those games as his strike wasn’t enough to get them the win in a 1-1 draw against Bulgaria.

They drew their next match against Switzerland again. This time it was goalless and they would be keen to get all three points against Lithuania.

Italy has had to send some of their players back home recently after the likes of Marco Verratti and Lorenzo Insigne returned to their clubs because of injury.