Update – Medical exams confirm Pogba is out for the season

Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba has certainly played his last game for the club this season after medical exams confirmed the extent of the injury he suffered against Cremonese.

Pogba has hardly played for the Black and White all season and made his first start since joining the club in the summer.

However, the Frenchman lasted for less than 25 minutes before pulling up and leaving the pitch in tears as Juve is left to wonder why his season has been cursed.

The World Cup winner was at the J Medical Centre for further tests today to know the extent of the damage he has suffered and the club confirmed in a statement via Il Bianconero:

“The diagnostic tests that Pogba underwent at J | Medical this morning – reads a note from the club – highlighted one low degree lesion of the femoral rectum of the left thigh. The footballer has already started the rehabilitation program”.

Juve FC Says

Pogba’s season has been cursed and we hope this will not be the theme for his career for the four seasons he signed for us.

The decision to bring him back was exciting, but the injury-prone nature of his return makes it hard to see any positives from having him in our squad at the moment.