Kenan Yildiz has struggled at Juventus in the second half of the season after making an impressive breakthrough into the first team at the end of 2023.

The attacker is one of the most talented young players in the current Juve squad and has only recently suffered a drop in form.

Despite struggling to start games for the Bianconeri, Turkey invited him to their squad in this international window.

Their national team manager likes Yildiz, and the youngster is almost certain to be in their squad when they travel for Euro 2024.

Yildiz started their match against Hungary on the left side of the attack and showed glimpses of his quality.

He could not help his national team win as they fell to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of the Hungarians, but a report on Tuttojuve reveals he showed flashes of brilliance.

The report claims it was an improved performance from the teenager, who will now hope he can take that form with him back to Juve and try to score some goals for them.

Juve FC Says

Yildiz was like a breath of fresh air when he broke into our team at the end of last year. The attacker is a player we expect to have a big future in the game.

However, his form has been poor lately, and hopefully, this international window will help him improve and help us end the campaign well.