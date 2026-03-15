The Juventus fans were pleased with the vital win in Udine, but they’re simultaneously concerned about Khephren Thuram.

Luciano Spalletti’s men temporarily climbed to fourth place in the standings while awaiting Sunday’s clash between their two main Champions League rivals, Como and Roma. The Bianconeri completed the job thanks to Jeremie Boga’s solitary strike late in the first half.

Francisco Conceicao had found the back of the net, but his goal was controversially disallowed following a VAR check due to Teun Koopmeiners’ offside position.

Khephren Thuram sustained an ankle problem against Udinese

After the interval, Thuram was the first Juventus player to enter the field. It was later revealed that the Frenchman had to undergo an athletic test before deciding whether he could resume play.

The 24-year-old was given the green light to rejoin his teammates on the pitch, but he only lasted a couple of minutes before being forced to leave the pitch, with Koopmeiners taking his place.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via IlBianconero, Thuram suffered a knock in his left ankle due to a blow he received during the first half of the contest.

The source argues that his condition shouldn’t be serious; Otherwise, he wouldn’t have been allowed to return to the pitch after half-time.

Nevertheless, the midfielder is expected to undergo clinical tests at the J|Medical Centre either on Sunday or Monday morning to determine the extent of his injury.

How would Juventus cope without Thuram

Spalletti will be hoping to have Thuram at his disposal as soon as possible, as he doesn’t have too many convincing options in midfield, especially with Weston McKennie operating in wide areas.

If the Frenchman were to forefeit, Koopmeiners would be the main candidate to start alongside Manuel Locatelli in the double pivot, but the Dutchman’s exploits in Turin have been too few and far between.

Fabio Miretti represents an alternative option, but he’s considered a significant downgrade from Thuram.