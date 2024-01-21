As announced yesterday, Juventus will have to do without Adrien Rabiot this evening at the Via del Mare after sustaining another knock.

The 28-year-old had just made his return to action against Sassuolo following a brief spell on the sidelines.

Yet, Max Allegri revealed that his pupil will stay in Turin this weekend rather than taking the trip to Lecce.

The Frenchman has suffered a calf muscle strain and the club opted against taking any risks.

As IlBianconero recalls, Rabiot had also suffered a calf injury in the summer while with the French national team which saw him missing out on Juve’s pre-season tour in the United States.

So as the source tells it, Juventus are adopting a cautious approach as the club can ill afford to lose the services of the influential midfielder for a long spell, especially amidst the lack of options in the department.

The report thus expects the Bianconeri to keep the former Paris Saint-Germain on the sidelines next weekend against Empoli.

This would allow the player to recover his strength and make his return to the pitch for the direct Scudetto showdown against Inter on February 4th.

This season, Rabiot has scored three goals in 18 Serie A appearances and provided as many assists.

Allegri will most probably rely on Fabio Miretti in the Frenchman’s absence.

The young Italian will join his compatriot Manuel Locatelli and Weston McKennie in the middle of the park, while Nicolo Fagioli and Paul Pogba remain unavailable due to suspensions.