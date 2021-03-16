Updates on Alex Sandro’s condition

Even though Juventus came out with a comfortable 3-1 victory over Cagliari in the weekend, the fans were left worried about the condition of Alex Sandro.

The Brazilian was forced to leave the pitch with a physical problem during the first half, and was replaced by Federico Bernardeschi.

Nonetheless, Italian journalist Romeo Agresti had some reassuring news from the Bianconeri faithful.

The reporter stated via his Twitter account that the left back did not suffer from a muscular lesion, but his condition will be reevaluated before the upcoming match against Benevento.

Therefore, it remains to be seen whether or not the veteran defender will be available for the weekend fixture.

Throughout the season, Andrea Pirlo had to thrust various options in the left back slot whenever Sandro is unavailable.

The list includes the likes of U-23 prospect Gianluca Frabotta, the tactically flexible Danilo, as well as Bernardeschi who’s trying to relaunch his Juventus career from a deeper playing position.