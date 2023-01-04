Updates on Angel Di Maria’s latest injury and potential return date

Here we again. New year, same old problems for Angel Di Maria. While we were expecting the Argentine to take part in the trip to Cremona for the restart, we learned that he will instead remain in Turin after sustaining yet another injury.

The winger has already spent three different spells on the treatment table during the first half of the campaign. He also suffered from a knock during Argentina’s triumphant World Cup campaign before returning to the starting lineup for the grand finale.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, Di Maria sustained an injury to the right ankle, but luckily, it’s only a slight knock.

The source expects him to return in three days, which means that he’s also in doubt for the Old Lady’s encounter against Udinese this Saturday.

But while this knock isn’t serious – fortunately – the more concerning aspect is the fact that the World Cup winner has sadly become injury-prone. And at the age of 34, his condition could even worsen hereafter.

As the source explains, Di Maria has only played 394 minutes of a potential of 1890 since joining Juventus in the summer. Only three of his outfield teammates have played less this season: Federico Chiesa who has only recently returned from an ACL injury, benchwarmer Daniele Rugani and the young Matias Soulé.