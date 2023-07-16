Updates on Arthur: Fiorentina making progress but EPL club remains in the fray

Following two disappointing seasons at Juventus and a disastrous campaign on loan at Liverpool, Arthur Melo is searching for a new destination.

The Bianconeri consider the Brazilian surplus to requirements, leaving him out of the squad.

According to Il Corriere dello Sport, Arthur is edging closer to making a loan switch to Fiorentina.

The 26-year-old would join the Viola on loan with an option to buy. For their part, the Turin-based giants would have to contribute to the player’s hefty salary.

The midfielder collects 5 million euros per season as net wages. So if Juventus want the deal to go through, they will have to pay half of the player’s salary.

The source adds that the redemption figure would be considerably lower than the 37 million euros inserted in the agreement with Liverpool last season.

However, Calciomercato proposes an alternative scenario, claiming that Wolverhampton remain interested in the player’s services.

The report believes that the Wolves would offer Juventus a more lucrative bid than Fiorentina’s, but it would also be a loan with an obligation to buy.

Arthur joined the Old Lady in the summer of 2020 on the back of a controversial exchange deal with Barcelona. Miralem Pjanic headed in the opposite direction.

The Brazil international has been dealing with recurring physical problems in recent years and hasn’t been able to deliver convincing performances on a consistent basis.