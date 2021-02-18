Updates on Chiellini’s latest injury after Juve-Porto

If losing the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 against a supposedly weaker side isn’t a bleak enough prospect, then how about another injury blow for the club captain.

During the first half of Wednesday’s defeat against Porto, Giorgio Chiellini felt a pain within his right leg and had to be substituted immediately.

The 36-year-old was able to leave a the pitch on his own without any medical assistance – which was somewhat a reassuring sight – but another muscular injury is the last thing that he needed at this point.

Chiellini has barely been able to put up a decent run of matches in the last two years or so, but the hopes were lifted after a healthy period between late January and early February, where he participated in most of Juve’s matches.

According to ilBianconero via Football Italia, the veteran arrived at the J-Medical center on Thursday morning to undergo some examinations.

The report believes that the Italy captain risks being out of action for around two weeks.

“I felt it during a change of direction,” Chiellini reportedly said after leaving the pitch in the first half.

The source adds that Rodrigo Bentancur was also present for some medical examinations of his own.

For his part, Matthijs De Ligt was seen holding his leg in pain during the second half on Wednesday, but the report reassures that it was only a cramp.

More details will be provided on the conditions of the players mentioned above once its available.