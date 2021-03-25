Updates on Dybala’s contract renewal – Take it or leave it

Now here’s a saga that Juventus fans are beginning to get tired with.

Paulo Dybala’s contract with Juventus expires in the summer of 2022, and the two parties are yet to reach an agreement regarding a renewal.

The 27-year-old has been one of the pillars for the club since his arrival in 2015.

Beloved by the Bianconeri supporters, the Argentine has been tipped to become the club’s captain in the future.

Nevertheless, this prospect is beginning to look less and less likely, with the player’s future looking more uncertain than ever.

“Take it or leave it” – This is how Football Italia describes Juve’s contract renewal offer for the former Palermo star.

Whilst the player and his entourage have been hoping for a considerably higher offer, the club’s hierarchy has so far maintained its original offer from the summer.

The player currently earns 7 millions euros per season, and the management is offering him a raise that will see him earning 10 millions plus bonuses.

With Dybala’s season being marred by several injuries, the star has been unable to make a claim for himself on the pitch.

Therefore, it is unlikely that the club would be willing to raise the offer, especially amidst the current financial crisis.

If the two parties fail to reach an agreement soon, then Juventus will be expected to put the striker on the market in the upcoming summer, in order to avoid losing him as a free agent a year later.