Updates on Juan Cuadrado’s physical condition

Juan Cuadradro spent the first half against Napoli dueling with Hirving Lozano, and coincidentally both players ended up picking knocks from Saturday’s clash.

Whilst the Mexican almost lasted the entire match, the Colombian was nowhere to be seen after the half time break.

It has later emerged that the right back had been injured, and was not able to resume the match.

Therefore, a series of tests had been conducted in the past few days to find out the exact extent on the injury.

According to TuttoJuve, the player has suffered from a low-grade lesion in the hamstring of the right thigh.

Thus, Cuadrado’s situation is set to be re-evaluated after ten days, as to find out whether he’ll be able to resume training or would require an extended resting period.

Although Juve supporters should be relieved that this injury doesn’t seem to a serious one, La Vespa’s services will be missed in the upcoming Champions League fixture against Porto.

The 32-year-old has been a vital player for Andrea Pirlo’s tactical scheme during this season, and he managed to make the right back role his, whilst starting runs from the back to support his teammates in attack.

Cuadrado has so far contributed with 13 assists for his team in all competitions, making him the ultimate leader in this particular chart.