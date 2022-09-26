Updates on Miretti’s condition following his early return to Turin

For the second campaign in a row, an injury crisis in the middle of the park pushed Fabio Miretti straight into Max Allegri’s starting lineup.

With Paul Pogba, Adrien Rabiot and Manuel Locatelli all out in recent weeks, the Italian teenager cemented himself a starting role alongside Leandro Paredes and Weston McKennie.

While the results have been dreadful to say the least, it was hardly the youngster’s fault, as he continued to display signs of improvements from one outing to another.

Unfortunately for Allegri, he will have to do without the midfielder’s services in the coming days, as the latter returned early to Turin after sustaining an ankle injury while on international duty with Italy U-21.

But according to Corriere dello Sport via ilBianconero, Miretti’s injury shouldn’t keep him out for too long, even though he’ll most likely skip the upcoming Serie A fixture against Bologna.

The source expects the player to undergo tests at the J-Medical centre between Monday and Tuesday to reveal the exact extent of the injury. Nonetheless, the report is ruling out a serious fracture on the right ankle.

For his part, Allegri will be hoping to rely on the services of Rabiot and Locatelli next weekend if they manage to shake off their recent physical issues.