Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot and his teammate Daniele Rugani missed training on Monday, as the squad begins its preparations for the away trip to Liguria.

Fresh from a vital victory over Napoli, the Bianconeri are now looking to collect another three points on the road when they take on Genoa at the Luigi Ferraris this Friday.

But according to Il Corriere dello Sport, Max Allegri had to do without Rabiot and Rugani in yesterday’s training session.

The source provides updates on the conditions of the two players, revealing the reasons behind their respective absences.

As the report tells it, the Frenchman was on the receiving end of a stomp to the foot during last Friday’s clash against Napoli.

Therefore, the Juventus manager will be hoping that his pupil shake off this knock and resume training in the coming days.

As for Rugani, He’s suffering from flu which prevented him from attending training. Curiously, the defender also missed training last week with a similar condition.

On the other hand, Timothy Weah finally returned to group training, albeit partially. The American has been out with a hamstring injury since late October.

The source now expects the 23-year-old to receive a call-up for the trip to Genoa.

The winger joined the club in the summer, completing a transfer from Lille. He has thus far made 10 Serie A appearances, contributing with a single goal.