Updates on the conditions of Di Maria, Locatelli and other injured Juventus players

Unfortunately for Juventus, they’re about to take part in an early crucial Champions League encounter while having their nursery overloaded with stars.

IlBianconero provided the latest updates on the conditions of Max Allegri’s men, predicting which ones could recover just in time for the clash against Benfica.

During his second half cameo, Alex Sandro sustained a knock following his clash with Salernitana’s Tony Vilhena. His condition is to be assessed between today and tomorrow.

For his part, Angel Di Maria has been training with the rest of the squad, and should be available for the clash against his former club, although he’s unlikely to start.

As for Manuel Locatelli, he was out of the squad last weekend, but the source predicts a return just ahead of the upcoming European fixture.

On the other hand, Adrien Rabiot is unlikely to make it in time for the match against the Portuguese.

Finally, Wojciech Szczesny has returned to training, and is working on regaining his full fitness. But in any case, Mattia Perin remains on standby, and is ready to serve in his absence.

The report also mentions other long-term absentees like Federico Chiesa and Paul Pogba, but unfortunately, neither will be on the pitch anytime soon.