Updates on the conditions of Dybala, Bonucci and Rugani

As if Juventus didn’t have enough players on the treatment table, the Derby della Mole deepened the club’s injury crisis – especially in defense.

With Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci both out with injuries, Daniele Rugani was supposed to start alongside Matthijs de Ligt.

However, the Italian had to pull out during the pre-match warmups, forcing Max Allegri to rely on Alex Sandro as an emergency center back.

Moreover, Luca Pellegrini (who took Sandro’s spot at left-back) sustained a knock that saw him forfeiting his spot on the pitch by halftime.

But the most worrying casualty for Bianconeri fans was Paulo Dybala, who left the pitch at the beginning of the second half.

According to ilBianconero, Bonucci conducted medical tests on Saturday morning, and will likely miss the Champions League clash against Villarreal on Tuesday.

The source believes that Allegri won’t risk the defender who’s suffering from a problem in the calf. Therefore, Danilo will likely play alongside de Ligt at the back.

As for Rugani, he shouldn’t have a serious problem, but he’s certainly not 100% fit. So he’s unlikely to take part in the upcoming European fixture.

Finally, it is believed that Dybala left the pitch at the right timing before aggravating his condition, but Allegri will probably leave him out on Tuesday as a precaution – especially when considering his unpleasant history with muscular injuries.