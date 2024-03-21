Juventus will have to resort to the services of Moise Kean in their next encounter against Lazio due to their attacking crisis.

Arkadiusz Milik sustained an injury last week which ruled him out of action for several weeks, while Dusan Vlahovic will be serving a suspension after receiving a red card against Genoa.

Moreover, the 24-year-old picked up a knock that prompted his stay in Turin during the international break rather than joining the Serbian national team’s camp.

TuttoJuve provided updates on the conditions of the club’s injured stars as Max Allegri’s team resumed training with a depleted squad.

The session included Next Gen youngsters who joined in to make up for first-team players who are absent either through injury or international duty.

As the source explains, Vlahovic underwent personalized training, suggesting that his condition isn’t too serious.

On the other hand, Milik and Carlos Alcaraz are still on the recovery path.

Moreover, Sky Sport Italia (via TuttoJuve) is certain that Kean will lead the line in the fixture against Lazio on the 30th of March at the Stadio Olimpico.

The Italian will be the only remaining centre-forward at Allegri’s disposal, with Milik injured and Vlahovic suspended.

He will link up with either Federico Chiesa or Kenan Yildiz up front.

The former Everton and PSG man is still seeking his first goal of the season, as he’s been incredibly unlucky in front of goal this term.