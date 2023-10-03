Last weekend, Arkadiusz Milik and Dusan Vlahovic were both out of the Juventus squad that traveled to Bergamo.

Therefore, Max Allegri had to rely on a slightly tired Federico Chiesa alongside Moise Kean in attack. The duo fired blank in a forgettable encounter that ended as a goalless draw.

Therefore, the Bianconeri will be hoping to recover their attacking duo ahead of Saturday’s Derby della Mole clash against Torino.

La Gazzetta dello Sport provides the latest updates on the conditions of both Milik and Vlahovic.

As the source reveals, the Polish striker returned to training on Monday while the rest of the squad was given a day off.

The 29-year-old looks determined to overcome this physical hurdle and make himself available on the weekend.

As for the Serbian, the club remains cautiously optimistic regarding his recovery. In order to join his teammates for the upcoming showdown, he must return to training with the group by Thursday at most.

As the report explains, the 23-year-old has been dealing with back pain for a week. But he still made a second-half cameo against Lecce last Tuesday.

Vlahovic has already bagged four goals this season, while Milik netted one in his lone start against Lecce last week.