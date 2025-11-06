Juventus have received mixed news regarding the conditions of Dusan Vlahovic and Lloyd Kelly ahead of the weekend’s clash against Torino.

On Saturday, the Bianconeri will host their crosstown rivals in the first edition of the Derby della Mole of the season.

After failing to beat Sporting CP in Tuesday’s Champions League fixture, Luciano Spalletti will be aiming to endear himself to the black-and-white crowds by registering what would be a memorable first victory at the Allianz Stadium.

However, the newly-appointed manager is hoping to recover the services of two important players.

Juventus can count on Dusan Vlahovic against Torino

During the clash against the Portuguese champions, Vlahovic asked to be substituted after feeling a strain in his hamstring.

But according to IlBianconero, the Serbian has already resumed training with the group. The 25-year-old has been spotted working alongside his teammates at Continassa on Thursday, which should be enough to dispel any injury fears.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Therefore, Spalletti should be able to rely on the Serbian whom he had reinstated into the starting lineup.

Nevertheless, some reports believe that the Italian manager might seize the opportunity to hand Jonathan David a starting berth, while resorting to Vlahovic in the second half, especially if the team is still chasing a goal.

Lloyd Kelly still training separately

On the contrary, Kelly has yet to register any noticeable improvement in recent days. The Englishman has been struggling with a calf strain that ruled him out of the last two contests against Cremonese and Sporting.

The 26-year-old is still training on his own, which means he’s unlikely to recover in time to earn a call-up this weekend.

Hence, Juve’s defensive emergency continues, as Gleison Bremer and Juan Cabal remain on the sidelines as well.

Nevertheless, Spalletti has at least found an unexpected solution in Teun Koopmeiners, who has been filling in admirably at the back.