Juventus has experienced a challenging start to the season, marked by inconsistency in their performances. The Bianconeri have shown flashes of brilliance in some matches, but they’ve also had difficulty in other games, struggling to produce the results they desire. Ciccio Graziani, a well-known football expert, believes there is a clear reason for these ups and downs, largely due to the changes at the club during the summer transfer window.

In the offseason, Juventus made significant changes to their squad, including appointing a new manager and bringing in fresh faces to strengthen their team. Thiago Motta has had to adapt to a new environment and work with a squad that features several new players. The mix of new signings and a new tactical system has, understandably, resulted in some inconsistency in performance. While Juventus has been impressive in certain games, the team has also had matches where they struggled to find rhythm and dominate.

Despite these challenges, Graziani is optimistic about Juventus’ prospects. He acknowledges that the Bianconeri have not done badly given the number of changes they’ve undergone. However, he believes the team can still improve. He emphasised the importance of giving the squad and the manager time to adjust and find their best form. As quoted by Tuttojuve, Graziani remarked, “Juventus must find continuity in their play, in their team play, but we’ll give them time also because with so many young players and this new course, there can be some ups and downs.”

Indeed, Juventus has had its share of ups and downs this season, but the good results they have achieved suggest that they are on the right path. With more time to gel as a unit and adjust to the demands of their new manager, the Bianconeri will likely become a more consistent force. As they continue to build chemistry both on and off the field, Juventus’ performance is expected to improve after the international break.

While some critics have been quick to point out their struggles, Graziani believes that these criticisms should be viewed with consideration, given the transitional phase the club is undergoing. As the team continues to evolve, Juventus fans will hope to see more stability and better results in the coming months.