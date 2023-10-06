Gleison Bremer made his entry into Italian football back in 2018 when he joined Torino. He remained with Torino until last season when they transferred him to Juventus.

During his final season at Torino, the Brazilian defender distinguished himself as the top player in his position within the league. Juventus secured his services as a replacement for Matthijs de Ligt, and they are currently reaping the benefits of his exceptional talents, with Bremer being a key fixture in their starting lineup.

Torino’s president, Urbano Cairo, has provided insights into Bremer’s development during his time at the club under the guidance of two different managers.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Bremer, my biggest plus? Maybe yes. He’s a great player, strong, powerful. He grew under Mazzarri, even if, at the beginning, he didn’t play much, but he trained him. Then Juric helped him a lot.”

Juve FC Says

Bremer has been one of the finest defenders in Italy for a long time and the defender is a player we believe will take us back to winning trophies.

His evolution since he moved to Italy explains why he has become one of the most trusted players at the club.

With the right defensive partner, it will be hard to break us down with him in our defence and he is certainly worth the money we paid.