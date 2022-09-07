The president of Torino Urbano Cairo, has predicted that Paul Pogba will miss this year’s World Cup because of his latest injury.

The midfielder returned to Juve in the last transfer window and the Bianconeri hope he will help them improve this term.

The World Cup winner had a successful spell at the club earlier in his career, so Juve fans are excited to have him back on their team.

However, he got injured in pre-season and he has not made a competitive appearance for them so far.

He initially didn’t want to undergo surgery on his meniscus problem, but he changed his mind after alternative therapy failed to give him the desired result.

The midfielder has finally undergone surgery, and it remains unclear how long he would be out of action, but Cairo believes his World Cup dream is gone.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“It is a pity that he was injured, at this point I think he will also lose the World Cup. I send mine in his mouth.”

Juve FC Says

Pogba playing at the World Cup is not our business and it shouldn’t be such a big deal again.

He has already won the competition and Les Bleus might struggle to retain it even if he returns to full fitness and joins their team.