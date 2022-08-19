Ursino insists Juventus is in the running for the Scudetto

Former Crotone director, Beppe Ursino, has added Juventus to his list of clubs who can win this season’s Scudetto.

The Bianconeri ended the last campaign without a single trophy and they have continued to work hard to get their team in better shape for this one.

Their preparatory matches were not so positive, but they beat Sassuolo 3-0 in their opening league game of the season to start the campaign very well.

That was a sign that things might be better in this campaign than it was the last time out.

However, Juve is not the only top Italian club that bolstered its squad in the last transfer window.

AC Milan, Inter Milan, AS Roma and Napoli have also been busy and Ursino believes these clubs will compete for the title.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“The candidates are: Juve, Inter, Milan and Napoli. Attention, however, also to Roma. It is not a team that is often mentioned but she has equipped herself well. This year’s championship will be even more balanced than the one she has just experienced.”

Juve FC Says

We are always one of the favourites for the title and our start to the campaign has made us an easy pick as early choices.

However, we cannot allow that to get into our heads and we must remain focused and humble.

The league is a marathon, and it requires the utmost focus and dedication.